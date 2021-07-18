-
While April is National Poetry Month, it's also the time of year when some people whisper among themselves that the form is "really not for me". On this…
On today's show:A conversation with Matthew Crawford about his book The World Beyond Your Head.The Memory Palace - Family Snapshot. Listen to this segment…
Big-budget movies aim to break box office records, not win over critics. Today, a reporter comes up with a formula to rank the worst-rated, highest…
The word vitamin has only been around for just over 100 years. But now vitamins are a $36 billion dollar-a-year industry. Today, the history and science…
In the age of global terrorism, some attacks get more attention than others. We got blanket coverage of coordinated bombs in Brussels, but little on…
A while ago came the news that the US is in grave danger of a clown shortage. Today we'll get a report from a clown convention and find out why membership…
As part of National Poetry month, NHPR's Sean Hurley has been introducing us to a New Hampshire poet every Friday. Today, in our final part of the series,…
Life can be awkward. Dinner conversation even more so. Elevator encounters? AWWWK-WAAARD. We at Word of Mouth work hard not to be awkward, but hey... even…
We've all felt it before, that cringe when you witness something awkward that you have absolutely no control over. Let's admit it, though, we don't ever…