This program originally aired on Jan. 27, 2021The performance of inaugural poet Amanda Gorman during last week's swearing in ceremony of President Joe…
A conversation with Sabrina Imbler, science journalist and author of Dyke (Geology), which tells the story of Kohala - the island of Hawaii’s most ancient…
The performance of inaugural poet Amanda Gorman during last week's swearing in ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was a call…
The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire has launched a series of free virtual events highlighting Black poets. It's called "The Black Matter Is Life:…
Along with regular updates about the COVID-19 pandemic, the city manager of Portsmouth has included something you don't normally find in government…
If you've ever been on a college campus or a public park, you may have seen desire lines. Those are those well-worn paths carved by travelers who, for…
Londonderry Poet Alexandria Peary Nominated N.H. Poet LaureateGov. Chris Sununu nominated a poet from Londonderry to be the next state Poet Laureate at today's Excecutive Council meeting.Alexandria Peary has written…
This week marked the launch of the second annual edition of The People's Book, a collection of literary works and visual art created by New Hampshire…
Miriam Levine's new collection of poetry is, as she describes it, a book about loss and consolation. In Saving Daylight, poems recall small moments: a…
The Bookshelf: A Poet Reflects on the Migrant Crisis in GreecePoet Becky Dennison Sakellariou of Peterborough is no stranger to writing about Greece where she spent four decades. In her last collection, she wrote…