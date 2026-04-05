Officials say Raymond man dead after shooting police officer in standoff

A Raymond man is dead after a standoff with police in which he shot one officer, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said.

Matthew Masse, 38, was found dead late Saturday in a wooded area, after an hours-long search and an exchange of gunfire with police.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when police responded to a report of a man shooting at his family members at a house on Ham Road in Raymond. The man, who police say was Masse, opened fire on police at the scene. An officer with the Nottingham Police Department was shot.

Police say Masse then ran from the house with a rifle and remained at large until late Saturday night.

NH State Police NH State Police identified the armed suspect as Matthew J. Masse, 38, of Raymond. Police announced a tip line for information about Masse’s whereabouts: 603-628-8477.

The wounded officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police say they found Masse in a wooded area around 10 p.m. Saturday. After an exchange of gunfire between Masse and several officers, Masse was found dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for early this week to determine the cause of Masse's death, the Attorney General's office said.

Raymond Police Chief Michael Labell said police were aware of Masse before the officer-involved shooting, based on an incident that occurred two days earlier, and active warrants were issued at that time.

Police were unable to locate him, until the Ham Road incident was reported Saturday.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated as additional information is available.