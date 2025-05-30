Feds demand that Hanover, Lebanon change local immigration policies

The Department of Homeland Security is demanding that the city of Lebanon and the town of Hanover immediately change their policies to align with the Trump administration's interpretation of federal immigration laws.

This follows an executive order from late April that requires DHS to keep a list of places it’s calling “sanctuary jurisdictions.” According to DHS, these are determined by factors like compliance with federal law enforcement, information restrictions, and legal protections for illegal undocumented immigrants.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions including cities, counties, and states that are deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws and endangering American communities,” a statement from the department said.

The list includes about communities in 23 states. In other parts of New England, several towns in Maine were listed, as were the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont.

This move from the federal government comes just after Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed a pair of laws that would require local police departments in New Hampshire to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

This has prompted Hanover to undergo a legal review. Town officials are figuring out how to change local ordinances to comply with new state and federal rules. Voters approved a warrant article in May that called on the town manager and police chief not to enter agreements with ICE.

“The Town’s review is focused on ensuring compliance with [state] law while upholding community values, and maintaining community trust, public safety, and respectful engagement with all residents,” said Town Manager Robert Houseman in a statement.

City officials from Lebanon could not immediately be reached for comment.