Ghislaine Maxwell’s NH hideout sells for $2.3 million, outpacing state home values

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A sprawling New Hampshire estate tied to Ghislaine Maxwell has sold again, this time at a price that skyrocketed far beyond the state’s broader housing market.

The 156-acre Bradford property known as “Tucked Away,” where Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in 2020, has been sold for just under $2.4 million, according to Realtor.com.

The real estate website posted the update on social media on March 20.

Dave Cummings, vice president of communications at the New Hampshire Association of REALTORS (NHAR), said the sale represents a remarkable leap in value.

While the average home value in the state has seen an 89% increase from 2019 through the end 2025, the value of Maxwell’s former estate jumped 124%.

“It is outpacing other homes in the state, and it could be because of different factors,” Cummings said.

Maxwell, convicted for her role in grooming and sex trafficking young women and girls alongside sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, originally purchased the property in December 2019 through a company called Granite Reality LLC.

The company had been formed just a month earlier and was registered to her then-husband, Scott Borgerson, state records show.

At the time, Maxwell paid $1.07 million in cash to buy the secluded property in the rural town.

Credit card trails

Before Maxwell was arrested at her Bradford estate, the FBI suspected she had connections to the town of Sutton, according to Department of Justice files linked to Epstein.

Investigators tracked Borgerson’s credit card purchases across New Hampshire — from Hooksett to Conway to Seabrook — between March and September 2019.

These transactions included stops at local businesses like the Common Man restaurant in Hooksett and Sunapee Lodge Ski Shop in Newbury.

Typically, properties tied to crimes or unnatural deaths tend to depreciate in value. In New Hampshire, however, state law does not require sellers to disclose whether a home was the site of a homicide, felony or suicide.

Maxwell’s hideout in Bradford is much larger than most of the neighboring properties, which usually sit on just 10 to 20 acres.

Between April 2025 and March 2026, the median listing price for a house in Bradford was $520,000, a 19% increase from the previous year, according to data from NHAR.

This was the same period when the sprawling 157-acre estate was listed for sale.

Cummings said these are the highest figures Bradford has seen, possibly in the town’s entire history.