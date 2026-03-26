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For sale: NH soda company that has bottled beverages since the American Civil War

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Brandon Ng - Portsmouth Herald
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:45 PM EDT
Squamscot Old Fashioned Beverages owner Tom Conner reflects on his family's ownership of the Newfields soda company since 1863.
1 of 3  — Squamscot soda NH Portsmouth Herald photo courtesy for Granite State News Collaborative 2026
Squamscot Old Fashioned Beverages owner Tom Conner reflects on his family's ownership of the Newfields soda company since 1863.
Deb Cram / SeacoastOnline / Granite State News Collaborative
Squamscot Old Fashioned Beverages was established in 1863.
2 of 3  — Squamscot Old Fashioned Beverages in Newfields, NH. Portsmouth herald photo courtesy of GSNC 2026
Squamscot Old Fashioned Beverages was established in 1863.
Deb Cram / SeacoastOnline / Granite State News Collaborative
Tom Conner of Squamscot Old Fashioned Beverages discusses the soda business his family has owned and operated since 1863. (Portsmouth Herald photo)
3 of 3  — Squamscot soda Tom Conner - Portsmouth Herald photo courtesy of Granite State News Collaborative
Tom Conner of Squamscot Old Fashioned Beverages discusses the soda business his family has owned and operated since 1863. (Portsmouth Herald photo)
Deb Cram / Seacoast Online / Granite State News Collaborative

Squamscot Old Fashioned Beverages was started in 1863. It first bottled only beer, and branched out to sodas in the 1890s.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

At the historic Conner Bottling Works in Newfields, 17 bottles of small-batch soda rattle off the lone production line each minute, clanging as they hit a spinning collection plate.

For Tom Conner — whose great-grandfather started the business in 1863 that evolved into Squamscot Old Fashioned Beverages — and his wife, Eileen, it’s a sound they may not hear for much longer.

The couple — who handle all aspects of the business from sales to production to delivery — are preparing to sell the long-standing production plant and historic home that has borne witness to at least four generations of the Conner family. The 2.5-acre property hit the market earlier this month with a $1.5 million price tag.

The decision to sell, Tom Conner said, was “tough.” But with no one else interested in continuing the family business, the time was right to chart a course for retirement.

Continue reading this story at Seacoast Online.

From the NHPR Archives
Tom Conner, the current owner of Conner Bottling Works, is part of the fourth generation of the family-owned business.
  1. Squamscot Soda: Helping You Wash It All Down Since 1863
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Brandon Ng - Portsmouth Herald
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