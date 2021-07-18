Catholic Church

-
The Diocese of Manchester has agreed to sell a historic property to the Currier Museum after years of stalled negotiations and rejected offers. The…
-
In the basement of St. Anne - St. Augustin church in Manchester, class is in session. About two dozen people - mostly immigrants to New Hampshire - gather…
-
The Capuchin friars at the St. Anne-St. Augustin church in Manchester have announced they will be leaving the parish in mid-July.The Rev. Sam Fuller says…
-
The Catholic Diocese of Manchester is publishing a comprehensive list of priests accused of sexually assaulting minors.The report includes the names of…
-
The sale of St. Joseph’s Church in Laconia has been called off, after prospective buyers withdrew from the deal. The Diocese of Manchester, the Catholic…
-
Community members formally appealed the decision by the Diocese of Manchester to demolish St. Joseph’s Church in Laconia. This is a last ditch effort to…
-
New Hampshire's landscape includes many old houses of worship, and while some are being restored, while others are being adapted for new use, as homes,…
-
For nearly two decades, the Furniture Masters of New Hampshire have been leading a program at the state men's prison in Concord. They teach a woodworking…
-
The attorney general’s office made waves Thursday night in announcing its plans to launch a criminal investigation into St. Paul’s School over its…
-
The head of the Catholic Diocese of Manchester, NH has instructed clergy not to house unauthorized immigrants facing possible deportation.According to Tom…