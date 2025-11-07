© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: State reviews payout to top Judicial Branch employee

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published November 7, 2025 at 8:31 AM EST
The New Hampshire Department of Justice is reviewing a series of personnel maneuvers that allowed a top state court employee to collect nearly $50,000 in employment benefits following a layoff that lasted just 48 hours.

And New Hampshire voters made their way to the polls in municipal elections this week. Several incumbent mayors were reelected. We talk through the results and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Voters reelect incumbent mayors across New Hampshire in municipal elections

Sitting mayors in Manchester, Concord, Portsmouth, Keene and elsewhere were returned to office in Tuesday's elections.

NH Attorney General launches ‘preliminary review’ of payout to top Judicial Branch staffer

State prosecutors sent letters to a range of officials — including Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald — instructing them not to destroy any records related to a $50,000 payout.

‘Love brings you home’: A 100-year-old family secret and the NH librarian refusing to bury it

When Erin Moulton learned what really happened to her great-aunt, she couldn't ignore the echoes of today's fights over reproductive rights.

State secures additional funding to feed women and children in need of assistance

The federal funding should support recipients of WIC through the Thanksgiving holiday.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Kidney cancer rates are higher in Merrimack. Scientists say more research is warranted.

Lebanon ‘very reluctantly’ repeals welcoming ordinance to comply with new state laws

Seacoast businesses offer support for shipyard workers as missed paychecks pile up

Air Force details cover-up in shooting that spurred Sig Sauer investigation
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
Mary McIntyre
I oversee NHPR’s news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I support our show producers and hosts in bringing listeners in depth conversations and stories on the latest news and culture in New Hampshire. I believe in community driven storytelling and connecting with Granite Staters to learn more about what it's like for them living in New Hampshire. I’m interested in conversations and stories that show the impact of policy decisions and hold those in power to account.
