Stuffing Season: Where to give or find help in New Hampshire this Thanksgiving

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:30 AM EST
Two people lean over a table, arranging cans of food.
Amanda Pirani
/
NHPR
The Errol food pantry coordinator, Sara Dionne, and one of the pantry's founders, Christy Langlois, arrange cans of food for clients. Langlois works for the New Hampshire Food Bank, overseeing its work in Coos and Grafton counties.

The start of the Holiday season this year coincides with increased need for food assistance for thousands of Granite Staters.

That means annual Thanksgiving food are taking on an additional urgency, and local community organizations are preparing to give out holiday meals in the coming days.

Here's a partial list of some places giving or taking Thanksgiving donations.

Thanksgiving basket pick-up

Project Homebound

Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter

Merrimack Drive-Through Pantry

Black Lives Matter NH

Warm Thanksgiving Meals

Manchester

Salvation Army Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon 

Saint Raphael Parish

Blessed Sacrament Parish

  • Thursday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • RSVP by Nov. 24
  • Blessed Sacrament Parish, 14 Elm St. Manchester
  • More information: www.blessedsacramentnh.org

Bethany Chapel

  • Thursday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. 
  • 54 Newbury Rd., Manchester

Nashua

Harbor Care

Seacoast

Hampton United Methodist Church

Portsmouth Rotary Club

Southern Tier

Multi-parish Thanksgiving dinner

Rock Church Plaistow

Upper Valley

Sacred Heart Parish 

Claremont Community Harvest Meal

North Country

Colebrook Area Food Pantry

For Veterans and their families

Several American Legion posts around the state have hot meals available for members and some, like Post 70 in Seabrook, have delivery options available

  • Post 2 in Manchester  - Thanksgiving Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. 
  • Post 70 in Seabrook - Thanksgiving Meal on Sunday, Nov. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Post 32 in Exeter - Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. 

The Homeland Heroes Foundation is sharing baskets on Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at 10 Delaware Dr. Suite 1, Salem

Sign up information: https://www.facebook.com/events/833392799058546/permalink/833392809058545

Places to donate

Online

New Hampshire Food Bank Virtual Drive

The New Hampshire Food Bank has a dedicated website to donate funds online

Everything but the Turkey Virtual Food Drive 

Several recovery-focused nonprofits are joining together for a virtual food drive and are accepting donations until Monday, Nov. 24 through an Amazon Gift List

In person

Tons of Turkeys Live Radio Event

96.5 Live Free Country and Hannaford are collecting turkeys for the New Hampshire Food Bank on Saturday, Nov. 22 at six participating Hannaford locations.

More information: https://livefreecountry.com/2025/10/28/tons-of-turkeys/

Hannaford supermarkets 

Hannaford also has programs to donate $5 or $10 gift cards to provide meals to local pantries, as well as a program running through the holiday season where they will donate $0.50 for buying certain products.

More information: https://hannaford.com/pages/hannaford-helps-fight-hunger

Collection boxes

Last updated 11/17/2025

Want to add something to the list? Email Lau Guzmán at lguzman@nhpr.org
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
