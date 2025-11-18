Stuffing Season: Where to give or find help in New Hampshire this Thanksgiving

The start of the Holiday season this year coincides with increased need for food assistance for thousands of Granite Staters.

That means annual Thanksgiving food are taking on an additional urgency, and local community organizations are preparing to give out holiday meals in the coming days.

Here's a partial list of some places giving or taking Thanksgiving donations.

Thanksgiving basket pick-up

Project Homebound



Sign-up open through Nov. 19

Pickup on Saturday, Nov. 22 at Lancaster Town Hall. 25 Main St., Lancaster

Sign-up information: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectHomeboundNH/posts/pfbid02UaHJ3j2uU7piWQaX9XTDLqxAJAgEoyJvp7UARgjePmuioaWEfWvVFntRPWE2eNVFl

Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter

No sign-up required.

Pickup on Nov. 21, 22, 25, 25 and 27.

2 Quincy St., Nashua

More information: https://www.facebook.com/NSKandS/posts/pfbid02zwx44xfQzoEv91JLVdYrU5UR6Zk2TafZ6nDUKm266rRaE9N344JjZgXNUaWBjQ6jl



Merrimack Drive-Through Pantry

First come, first served.

Pickup on Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

16 Baboosic Lake Rd. (Garage), Merrimack

Merrimack ID required

More information: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02cWAZ3ADrqDj6H6Mmbvxdn2D3CHUKcjYYXQg4ifhH4q3NRA2twtpUky5eX6jBtMzgl&id=100091860007182



Black Lives Matter NH

Sign-up required.

Pickup Nov. 22-24 at locations in Dover, Portsmouth, Concord and Manchester

Sign-up information: https://www.facebook.com/Blmnewhampshire/posts/pfbid037uvBdPnfCE2hq5a7JEEwKxt8qouierK9vq19E3rYcGFqiE42Qh5eTT74GhX2eXyVl

Warm Thanksgiving Meals

Manchester

Salvation Army Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon

Thursday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m.

RSVP by Nov. 17

121 Cedar St., Manchester

More information: https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmymanchesternh/posts/pfbid02hLwkEDeRfmtG9ES1ka3nafAyRLhWzXNmnzqsYCrPstXUsa1Fc9y4ErLVn1o5swf4l



Saint Raphael Parish

Thursday, Nov. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

103 Walker St. Manchester

More information: https://www.facebook.com/SaintRaphaelParish/



Blessed Sacrament Parish

Thursday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

RSVP by Nov. 24

Blessed Sacrament Parish, 14 Elm St. Manchester

More information: www.blessedsacramentnh.org



Bethany Chapel

Thursday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

54 Newbury Rd., Manchester

Nashua

Harbor Care

Tuesday, Nov. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Harbor Care Health & Wellness Center, 45 High St. Nashua

More information: https://harborcarenh.org/thanksgivingdinner/

Seacoast

Hampton United Methodist Church

Thursday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m.

Sit-down, take out or delivery available

525 Lafayette Rd. (Rt.1), Hampton

More information: https://hamptonnhumc.org/community-thanksgiving-dinner/



Portsmouth Rotary Club

Sit-down meal on Thursday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Deliveries deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 25

The Jarvis Center at St. Nicholas Greek Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr., Portsmouth

More information: https://portsmouthrotary.org/events/thanksgiving-dinner-2025/

Southern Tier

Multi-parish Thanksgiving dinner

Thursday, Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish, 27 Crystal Ave. ,Derry

More information: https://www.pinkertonacademy.org/uploads/files/st-thomas.pdf?v=1762267410067



Rock Church Plaistow

Thursday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

Rock Church Plaistow, 90 Newton Rd.

More information: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0A48ADAF2DA1F9CE9-60493981-thanksgiving?fbclid=IwY2xjawODEvtleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFIb0RCcE9LbEFGU05hTjNZc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHkE1sv3XljTKsNbzib3xGOfzEkR-IY-KIxzsi_3-ajq8VTxJuV8aAII_aYvb_aem_oT2tITtEbxTS2ExeJpq8Ow&brid=xV5BwVtDb-1x3Cm8G5iyXg

Upper Valley

Sacred Heart Parish

Sunday, Nov. 23

Sacred Heart Parish, 2 Hough St., Lebanon

More information: https://www.sacredheartlebanon.org/

Claremont Community Harvest Meal

Thursday, Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Trinity Church, 120 Broad St., Claremont

More Information: https://trinityclaremont.org/upcoming-events/

North Country

Colebrook Area Food Pantry

Thursday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m.

Pick-up and Delivery Available

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1142090504279416

For Veterans and their families

Several American Legion posts around the state have hot meals available for members and some, like Post 70 in Seabrook , have delivery options available

Post 2 in Manchester - Thanksgiving Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

on Thursday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Post 70 in Seabrook - Thanksgiving Meal on Sunday, Nov. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

on Sunday, Nov. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Post 32 in Exeter - Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m.

The Homeland Heroes Foundation is sharing baskets on Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at 10 Delaware Dr. Suite 1, Salem

Sign up information: https://www.facebook.com/events/833392799058546/permalink/833392809058545

Places to donate

Online

New Hampshire Food Bank Virtual Drive

The New Hampshire Food Bank has a dedicated website to donate funds online

Everything but the Turkey Virtual Food Drive

Several recovery-focused nonprofits are joining together for a virtual food drive and are accepting donations until Monday, Nov. 24 through an Amazon Gift List

In person

Tons of Turkeys Live Radio Event

96.5 Live Free Country and Hannaford are collecting turkeys for the New Hampshire Food Bank on Saturday, Nov. 22 at six participating Hannaford locations.

More information: https://livefreecountry.com/2025/10/28/tons-of-turkeys/

Hannaford supermarkets

Hannaford also has programs to donate $5 or $10 gift cards to provide meals to local pantries, as well as a program running through the holiday season where they will donate $0.50 for buying certain products.

More information: https://hannaford.com/pages/hannaford-helps-fight-hunger

Collection boxes

Manchester YMCA - The YMCA of Greater Manchester runs a food pantry for members of the YMCA of Downtown Manchester year-round and has drop off-boxes in several locations. More information: https://www.graniteymca.org/programs/more-to-explore/food-programs/



Concord Food Co-Op - The Concord Food Co-op is collecting food and goods through the end of November. More information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DQb59aQgPjN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



Last updated 11/17/2025

Want to add something to the list? Email Lau Guzmán at lguzman@nhpr.org