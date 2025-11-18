Stuffing Season: Where to give or find help in New Hampshire this Thanksgiving
The start of the Holiday season this year coincides with increased need for food assistance for thousands of Granite Staters.
That means annual Thanksgiving food are taking on an additional urgency, and local community organizations are preparing to give out holiday meals in the coming days.
Here's a partial list of some places giving or taking Thanksgiving donations.
Thanksgiving basket pick-up
Project Homebound
- Sign-up open through Nov. 19
- Pickup on Saturday, Nov. 22 at Lancaster Town Hall. 25 Main St., Lancaster
- Sign-up information: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectHomeboundNH/posts/pfbid02UaHJ3j2uU7piWQaX9XTDLqxAJAgEoyJvp7UARgjePmuioaWEfWvVFntRPWE2eNVFl
Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter
- No sign-up required.
- Pickup on Nov. 21, 22, 25, 25 and 27.
- 2 Quincy St., Nashua
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/NSKandS/posts/pfbid02zwx44xfQzoEv91JLVdYrU5UR6Zk2TafZ6nDUKm266rRaE9N344JjZgXNUaWBjQ6jl
Merrimack Drive-Through Pantry
- First come, first served.
- Pickup on Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
- 16 Baboosic Lake Rd. (Garage), Merrimack
- Merrimack ID required
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02cWAZ3ADrqDj6H6Mmbvxdn2D3CHUKcjYYXQg4ifhH4q3NRA2twtpUky5eX6jBtMzgl&id=100091860007182
Black Lives Matter NH
- Sign-up required.
- Pickup Nov. 22-24 at locations in Dover, Portsmouth, Concord and Manchester
- Sign-up information: https://www.facebook.com/Blmnewhampshire/posts/pfbid037uvBdPnfCE2hq5a7JEEwKxt8qouierK9vq19E3rYcGFqiE42Qh5eTT74GhX2eXyVl
Warm Thanksgiving Meals
Manchester
Salvation Army Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon
- Thursday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m.
- RSVP by Nov. 17
- 121 Cedar St., Manchester
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmymanchesternh/posts/pfbid02hLwkEDeRfmtG9ES1ka3nafAyRLhWzXNmnzqsYCrPstXUsa1Fc9y4ErLVn1o5swf4l
Saint Raphael Parish
- Thursday, Nov. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 103 Walker St. Manchester
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/SaintRaphaelParish/
Blessed Sacrament Parish
- Thursday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- RSVP by Nov. 24
- Blessed Sacrament Parish, 14 Elm St. Manchester
- More information: www.blessedsacramentnh.org
Bethany Chapel
- Thursday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.
- 54 Newbury Rd., Manchester
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/BethanyChapelNH/posts/pfbid02hyRN5uj9k5KzxGL7L3HuFZAzkgWDwijiUC5x5NX3fgnz8RquJrLhnKh7P7H2K8WGl
Nashua
Harbor Care
- Tuesday, Nov. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Harbor Care Health & Wellness Center, 45 High St. Nashua
- More information: https://harborcarenh.org/thanksgivingdinner/
Seacoast
Hampton United Methodist Church
- Thursday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m.
- Sit-down, take out or delivery available
- 525 Lafayette Rd. (Rt.1), Hampton
- More information: https://hamptonnhumc.org/community-thanksgiving-dinner/
Portsmouth Rotary Club
- Sit-down meal on Thursday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Deliveries deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 25
- The Jarvis Center at St. Nicholas Greek Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr., Portsmouth
- More information: https://portsmouthrotary.org/events/thanksgiving-dinner-2025/
Southern Tier
Multi-parish Thanksgiving dinner
- Thursday, Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish, 27 Crystal Ave. ,Derry
- More information: https://www.pinkertonacademy.org/uploads/files/st-thomas.pdf?v=1762267410067
Rock Church Plaistow
- Thursday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.
- Rock Church Plaistow, 90 Newton Rd.
- More information: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0A48ADAF2DA1F9CE9-60493981-thanksgiving?fbclid=IwY2xjawODEvtleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFIb0RCcE9LbEFGU05hTjNZc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHkE1sv3XljTKsNbzib3xGOfzEkR-IY-KIxzsi_3-ajq8VTxJuV8aAII_aYvb_aem_oT2tITtEbxTS2ExeJpq8Ow&brid=xV5BwVtDb-1x3Cm8G5iyXg
Upper Valley
Sacred Heart Parish
- Sunday, Nov. 23
- Sacred Heart Parish, 2 Hough St., Lebanon
- More information: https://www.sacredheartlebanon.org/
Claremont Community Harvest Meal
- Thursday, Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Trinity Church, 120 Broad St., Claremont
- More Information: https://trinityclaremont.org/upcoming-events/
North Country
Colebrook Area Food Pantry
- Thursday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m.
- Pick-up and Delivery Available
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1142090504279416
For Veterans and their families
Several American Legion posts around the state have hot meals available for members and some, like Post 70 in Seabrook, have delivery options available
- Post 2 in Manchester - Thanksgiving Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Post 70 in Seabrook - Thanksgiving Meal on Sunday, Nov. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Post 32 in Exeter - Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m.
The Homeland Heroes Foundation is sharing baskets on Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at 10 Delaware Dr. Suite 1, Salem
Sign up information: https://www.facebook.com/events/833392799058546/permalink/833392809058545
Places to donate
Online
New Hampshire Food Bank Virtual Drive
The New Hampshire Food Bank has a dedicated website to donate funds online
Everything but the Turkey Virtual Food Drive
Several recovery-focused nonprofits are joining together for a virtual food drive and are accepting donations until Monday, Nov. 24 through an Amazon Gift List
In person
Tons of Turkeys Live Radio Event
96.5 Live Free Country and Hannaford are collecting turkeys for the New Hampshire Food Bank on Saturday, Nov. 22 at six participating Hannaford locations.
More information: https://livefreecountry.com/2025/10/28/tons-of-turkeys/
Hannaford supermarkets
Hannaford also has programs to donate $5 or $10 gift cards to provide meals to local pantries, as well as a program running through the holiday season where they will donate $0.50 for buying certain products.
More information: https://hannaford.com/pages/hannaford-helps-fight-hunger
Collection boxes
- Manchester YMCA - The YMCA of Greater Manchester runs a food pantry for members of the YMCA of Downtown Manchester year-round and has drop off-boxes in several locations. More information: https://www.graniteymca.org/programs/more-to-explore/food-programs/
- Concord Food Co-Op - The Concord Food Co-op is collecting food and goods through the end of November. More information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DQb59aQgPjN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Youth Organizations
- New Hampshire Young Farmers are collecting donations in Concord through Nov. 20.
- Trinity High School and St. Joseph Junior High in Manchester are collecting food for baskets from Nov. 14 through 21.
- Colebrook Academy and Elementary School in Colebrook are collecting donations through Nov. 22.
- Coos 4-H are collecting donations at local businesses through Coos County from Nov. 8 through Dec. 8.
Local Businesses
- Sí Se Puede - Yes you Can Dance and Fitness in Manchester through Nov. 22
- MVPT Physical Therapy locations across the state through the end of the Month
- Paisner Dental Associates in Nashua through Dec. 13
Last updated 11/17/2025
Want to add something to the list? Email Lau Guzmán at lguzman@nhpr.org