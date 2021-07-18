Food Assistance

-
What is the federal government doing to help states and healthcare providers prepare for the growing number of cases of the coronavirus? We talk with…
-
For children who rely on free and reduced price meals during the school year, including 50 percent of public school students in Laconia, summer vacation…
-
Over the past few years, schools across the country have been opening up food pantries for students who may be struggling with food insecurity.Here in New…
-
During the Depression, the face of hunger was easy to spot: gaunt, worn, and hollow-eyed. Today’s malnourished are tougher to spot. We’ll get a close up…