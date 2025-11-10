As winter heating season begins, NH safety officials have tips on avoiding house fires

As temperatures drop in New Hampshire and more people turn on their heating systems for winter, state officials say residents should take some precautions now to avoid house fires.

Sean Toomey, New Hampshire’s state fire marshal, says there have been 14 deaths from residential fires in 2025 so far. That figure is down from last year, when the state saw 23 deaths – double the average over the previous few years. But this year, fatal fires are still happening more than usual.

“The overall trend that has continued for the last several years is the lack of working smoke alarms,” Toomey said.

Toomey recommends testing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors once a month to make sure they’re in working order. Alarms are especially important because most fatal fires happen overnight in New Hampshire.

For renters, the owner of a building is responsible for making sure fire and carbon monoxide alarms are maintained in good condition.

Heating equipment can release carbon monoxide into a home if the oil, wood or gas it uses does not combust completely. Carbon monoxide is invisible and odorless, but it can be deadly .

“The bottom line is, you’re not going to detect carbon monoxide unless you have an alarm,” he said.

Symptoms of poisoning include headaches, dizziness, weakness, nausea, sleepiness and confusion. If those symptoms occur, get outside and call 9-1-1.

Keeping heating systems well-maintained can also help reduce risks. And when the heat is on, Toomey said, people should remember to keep anything that can burn away from anything that gets very hot. Three feet is a good rule of thumb.

It’s important to keep backup generators outdoors and at least 20 feet away from any windows or doors. And when defrosting cars on winter mornings, it’s best to do that outside of a garage and away from any places where exhaust can get into a building.

Last year, people smoking while using an oxygen tank was a major cause of fire deaths – a reminder to not smoke while on oxygen and to properly dispose of cigarettes, Toomey said.

It’s also important to know two different ways to leave your home, and have a meeting place so if there is a fire people can gather at a central location to make sure everyone is accounted for.

“Have a plan,” Toomey said.