NH News Recap: State, colleges step in to help Granite Staters amid federal shutdown

As the federal shutdown continues, people across the country, including here in New Hampshire are feeling the effects. To make up for delayed funds, the state is planning to provide support for the 75,000 residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

Dartmouth College has rejected a compact with the Trump administration. It was one of nine colleges and universities asked to sign the agreement. The school said it wouldn’t trade academic freedom for federal funding.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Kate Dario, NHPR

Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH to help SNAP recipients if government shutdown halts November benefits

With a resolution to the government shutdown seemingly not coming any time soon, the state is planning on providing support to the more than 75,000 state residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, in the likely event November benefits are impacted.

Typical NH family does not have enough money to cover basic living expenses, report finds

The median household income in New Hampshire falls nearly $2,000 short of covering annual necessities, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute.

Shutdown halts tuition aid for some military students. Several NH schools are stepping in.

The federal government shutdown has frozen some tuition assistance for active duty military students, making it harder for them to pay for college.

Dartmouth rejects Trump’s compact, saying it won’t compromise its academic freedom

The college said it will not trade academic freedom for preferential access to federal funding. The college had until Monday to make its decision.

More New Hampshire headlines:

In midst of budget crisis, an unusual move helped ally of NH Chief Justice collect $50K

Fewer options, more confusion for Medicare enrollment in New Hampshire this year

Hanover, Lebanon consider updating policies ahead of new statewide ‘sanctuary city ban’

John E. Sununu jumps into Senate race, setting up GOP primary with Scott Brown