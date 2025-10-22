Hanover, Lebanon consider updating policies ahead of new statewide ‘sanctuary city ban’

Officials in Hanover and Lebanon are revisiting their immigrant-friendly policies after the state Legislature passed two laws that require communities and police departments in New Hampshire to work with federal immigration enforcement.

The goal for both communities, officials say, is to comply with the new laws, which take effect in January, without compromising community values. Officials have drafts and are preparing to hear from residents during the first week of November before they are finalized.

Both Hanover and Lebanon have been under scrutiny from the state and federal government for their immigrant-friendly policies. In May, both communities appeared on the list of “Sanctuary Jurisdictions Defying Federal Law” compiled by the Department of Homeland Security. The list has since been updated and neither community is currently listed. It is still unclear why, and Homeland Security has not responded to a request for comment from NHPR.

Since Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed the two so-called “anti-sanctuary” bills in mid-May, local officials have to figure out whether to change these policies or face prosecution from the New Hampshire Attorney General and lose 25% of their state funding.

Hanover risks losing about $350,000 unless they change a 2020 fair-and-impartial policing policy that prevents town police from asking people about their immigration status or cooperating with ICE. Specifically, the town could lose a significant portion of their rooms and meals tax revenue, as well as state highway grants.

This puts the selectboard in a difficult position. After the two state laws were signed, several Hanover residents encouraged the selectboard to oppose ICE during Town Meeting in late May . They voted in favor of a warrant article to not partner with federal immigration enforcement.

But as the new state laws go into effect next January, the Hanover selectboard met on Monday to edit the policy. They voted in favor of a draft resolution that would comply with state law, but go no further.

“It's crystal clear that the Hanover PD will cooperate with ICE if there are reasonable suspicions of criminal activity, not just randomly,” said Selectboard Member Joanna Whitcomb.

But before the change can be final, residents will have the chance to share their opinions at a public hearing on Nov. 3.

Lebanon is in a similar situation. It has a welcoming ordinance in place that could clash with the new state laws. The city’s draft resolution says that officials are allowed to cooperate with ICE if they get a judicial warrant or a right to know request. City Manager Andrew Hosmer said the issue is scheduled for a city council meeting on Nov. 5 and the public is welcome to attend.

“No final decision has been made,” he said. “The city remains committed to following the law, while upholding the community’s values of being welcoming and inclusive for all residents.”