© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a member of the NHPR Leadership Circle!

John E. Sununu jumps into Senate race, setting up GOP primary with Scott Brown

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published October 22, 2025 at 9:19 AM EDT
John E. Sununu announced his Senate campaign in a video Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.
Sununu for Senate campaign
John E. Sununu announced his Senate campaign in a video Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

Former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu is now officially running to reclaim the same Senate seat he first held more than two decades ago.

Sununu, who first indicated he was considering a Senate bid more than a month ago, formally launched his campaign with a video announcement Wednesday morning.

"Maybe you're surprised to hear that I'm running for the Senate again," Sununu said in the video. "I'm a bit surprised myself. Why would anyone subject themselves to everything going on there right now? Well, somebody has to step up and lower the temperature. Somebody has to get things done."

Sununu, who lives in Rye and is the older brother of former Gov. Chris Sununu and son of former Gov. John H. Sununu, says if elected his focus would be on the economy, jobs, debt and affordability.

He served one term in the Senate, defeating then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen to win the seat in 2002, before losing their 2008 rematch.

Sununu had earlier served three terms in the U.S. House.

He joins former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown in the Republican primary.

Congressman Chris Pappas, meanwhile faces Karishma Manzur of Exeter and Jared Sullivan, a state Rep from Bethlehem, in the Democratic primary. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
NH News NH PoliticsElections 2026John E. Sununu
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.