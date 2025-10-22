John E. Sununu jumps into Senate race, setting up GOP primary with Scott Brown

Former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu is now officially running to reclaim the same Senate seat he first held more than two decades ago.

Sununu, who first indicated he was considering a Senate bid more than a month ago, formally launched his campaign with a video announcement Wednesday morning.

"Maybe you're surprised to hear that I'm running for the Senate again," Sununu said in the video. "I'm a bit surprised myself. Why would anyone subject themselves to everything going on there right now? Well, somebody has to step up and lower the temperature. Somebody has to get things done."

Sununu, who lives in Rye and is the older brother of former Gov. Chris Sununu and son of former Gov. John H. Sununu, says if elected his focus would be on the economy, jobs, debt and affordability.

He served one term in the Senate, defeating then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen to win the seat in 2002, before losing their 2008 rematch.

Sununu had earlier served three terms in the U.S. House.

He joins former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown in the Republican primary.

Congressman Chris Pappas, meanwhile faces Karishma Manzur of Exeter and Jared Sullivan, a state Rep from Bethlehem, in the Democratic primary.

This is a developing story and will be updated.