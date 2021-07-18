-
Federal fishing managers are beginning the process of determining how the nation's harvest of wild fish has been impacted by the government shutdown.The…
TSA worker David Boucher watched President Trump's announcement from his living room in Pembroke. "I'm glad that my coworkers and I will soon be getting…
Federal workers at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport affected by the partial government shutdown are getting free meals from now until the end of the…
Some federal workers in New Hampshire log another week of work without pay as the partial government shutdown continues. Debate continues in Concord over…
After a Democratic bill and a GOP bill both failed in the Senate, leaders looked for a way forward Thursday. But Democrats reiterated their opposition to border wall funding, "prorated or otherwise."
About 2,400 local workers are affected by the shutdown, and 1,600 have been working without pay since the federal shutdown started in late December.Senate…
As the government shutdown continues, most TSA workers in New Hampshire are still going to work at the state's airports, but this week, they’re about to…
Democrats in Concord say they are exploring emergency legislation that would allow furloughed federal workers in the state to file for unemployment…
About 2,400 federal workers in the Granite State are directly impacted by the partial government shutdown that’s dragged on for the better part of a…
Southern New Hampshire University has set up a $1 million emergency fund for students and employees affected by the government shutdown. SNHU, which has a…