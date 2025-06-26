NH lawmakers spike plan for mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl possession

A plan that would both toughen sentences for fentanyl crimes and relax penalties for hallucinogenic mushroom possession in New Hampshire died in the State House on Thursday.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte has prioritized toughening state drug laws. But a compromise plan that would do just that was tabled by the state Senate — effectively scuttling its chances for the year.

Rep. Terry Roy, who leads the House's criminal justice committee and supports tougher mandatory minimum sentences, said he was disappointed but not surprised by Thursday's outcome.

"With this current Legislature, I don't see it moving forward," Roy said. "We may have to wait until the next biennium but I'm sure it will be back."

The rejected bill would have required that anyone found guilty of possessing 20 grams or more of fentanyl serve at least 3 ½ years in prison. That sentence would climb to 7 years for possession of 50 grams or more of fentanyl.

Currently, anyone charged with possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms could be charged with a felony. The rejected bill sought to make a first offense possession charge a misdemeanor.