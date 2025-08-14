© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to ensure NHPR’s essential local news has mileage for years to come.

Report: NH’s ‘underinvestment’ in its colleges could have big impacts for employers

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published August 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sign on the Durham campus of the University of New Hampshire
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The University of New Hampshire has eliminated almost 70 positions and increased tuition in light of recent state budget cuts.

New Hampshire ranks last in the country in spending on public higher education, and that could have big repercussions for employers desperate for workers, according to a new report out Thursday.

The findings from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute come as recent state budget cuts have led the University of New Hampshire to eliminate almost 70 positions and increase tuition.

The new analysis warns that the state’s “underinvestment” in higher education could have an unwanted ripple effect on the economy. Half of the state’s top 10 fastest-growing occupations — such as nurse practitioners, software engineers, and financial managers — require at least some college education.

“Based on New Hampshire's long term employment needs, both the community college system and the university system play an important role in our workforce preparation,” said Nicole Heller, who conducted the analysis.

The report said many students may look outside New Hampshire for cheaper college options.

The state spends almost $4,600 dollars per student at its four-year public colleges in 2024; that’s well below the national average of $11,700. New Hampshire’s community colleges get far more state funding per student, about $9,800 per student in 2024, the report said.

Heller said New Hampshire will likely fall further behind the rest of the country in higher education funding with lawmakers’ recent $35 million cut to the University System of New Hampshire, which includes UNH, Keene State College, Plymouth State University.
NH News
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.