A Republican-sponsored bill aimed at stopping discussions about low carbon fuel standard programs without explicit approval from the Legislature and Executive Council was signed into law on Friday.
Lawyers for a Massachusetts man whose pickup truck collided with a group of motorcyclists in 2019 told the New Hampshire Supreme Court Tuesday that a…
There’s a reason your morning commute may be taking longer these days: Traffic in New Hampshire is bouncing back from the steep declines caused by the…
N.H. Transportation Committee Hears Bill On Providing Driver's Licenses To Undocumented ResidentsThe house transportation committee voted on Friday that it would be inexpedient to legislate a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a…
New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas is serving on a House committee on transportation and infrastructure, and he says those are his priorities in…
Volunteer drivers are offering rides to vaccination clinics in more rural parts of New Hampshire. Ellen Avery is the executive director of the Community…
A new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association says there were roughly 6,590 pedestrian fatalities in the United States last year, the highest…
The Upper Valley Lake Sunapee Regional Commission will hold a public forum Monday as it begins its study of eight main transportation corridors in the…
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony on a bill that would make it harder for the state to suspend drivers licenses for non-driving offenses.Under…
New Hampshire safety officials say traffic fatalities in the state were down by more than 30% in 2019.State police and the Office of Highway Safety said…