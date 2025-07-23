© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Intense but short-lived heat to hit NH starting Thursday

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Vaz
Published July 23, 2025 at 4:58 PM EDT
Birds-eye view of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A birds-eye view of Hampton Beach.

This week’s heat will feel just like ripping a band-aid off: painful, but quick.

Temperatures are expected to start rising on Thursday, with the worst of the heat arriving Friday. In Southern New Hampshire, including Concord, Nashua, Manchester and the Seacoast region, temperatures can feel like 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has placed these areas under a major heat risk warning. That means anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration could be affected by heat illness.

Read more from NHPR about how to stay safe during extreme heat.

But Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said temperatures will start to drop again by Friday night, as a cold-front moves into New England.

That brisk encounter between hot and cold air brings the potential for strong thunderstorms this weekend across the state.

“We're expecting definitely some thunderstorms, certainly some on the stronger side and potentially even marginally severe,” Baron said.
Julia Vaz
I pursue stories about the science and social impacts behind climate change. My goal is to innovate the way we tell stories about climate change, exploring multimedia approaches to highlight local communities and their relationships to nature. Before NHPR, I covered climate policy and environmental justice for Heatmap News and Inside Climate News.
