Intense but short-lived heat to hit NH starting Thursday

This week’s heat will feel just like ripping a band-aid off: painful, but quick.

Temperatures are expected to start rising on Thursday, with the worst of the heat arriving Friday. In Southern New Hampshire, including Concord, Nashua, Manchester and the Seacoast region, temperatures can feel like 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has placed these areas under a major heat risk warning. That means anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration could be affected by heat illness.

Read more from NHPR about how to stay safe during extreme heat.

But Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said temperatures will start to drop again by Friday night, as a cold-front moves into New England.

That brisk encounter between hot and cold air brings the potential for strong thunderstorms this weekend across the state.

“We're expecting definitely some thunderstorms, certainly some on the stronger side and potentially even marginally severe,” Baron said.