With heat dome and humidity, NH to see temperatures rise above 90 degrees next week

A building heat dome is expected to push temperatures above 90 degrees across New Hampshire early next week.

Temperatures will start to rise on Sunday, until peaking on Wednesday. Nashua and Manchester are predicted to reach up to 95 degrees.

Read more on how to stay safe during intense heat.

Increased humidity, especially after the recent dry period caused by increased air pressure from the Canadian wildfires, will make temperatures feel even hotter, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Jamison.

“We’ve actually been in a fairly dry spell with that Canadian air pressure over us for the last several days, which has brought much relief with dew points in the mid 50s,” Jamison. “That’s going to come to an end starting Sunday as the humidity starts to increase.”

Heat indexes are expected to be well above 95 degrees, Jamison said.

The National Weather Service has placed New Hampshire on a moderate heat risk alert starting on Sunday. That alert primarily targets people sensitive to heat, and especially those without ready access to cooling and hydration.