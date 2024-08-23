NH News Recap: Takeaways from the 2024 DNC with a delegate representing NH

Democratic National Convention delegates celebrated in Chicago last night as Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted the party’s nomination for president. JJ Dega, a rising junior at Dartmouth, tells us about his experience at the DNC as a first-time delegate representing New Hampshire.

The families of two transgender teenage girls are suing the state over a law preventing them from playing on girls sports teams. A judge ruled this week that one of the girls can continue playing on her soccer team for now.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



JJ Dega, New Hampshire delegate at the Democratic National Convention

Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH AG urges Supreme Court to uphold transgender sports bans

Attorney General John Formella joined an amicus brief in support of a West Virginia law that excludes trans students from playing girls’ sports.

Judge temporarily blocks NH's trans sports ban, allowing one student to rejoin her team

Judge Landya McCafferty of the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire ruled this week that neither the state nor any school district could stop Parker Tirrell, 15, from participating in practices or games for the Plymouth Regional High School girls’ soccer team, until the court meets again in a few weeks.

More New Hampshire headlines:

New Hampshire's still an expensive rental market. A new law aims to prevent extra fees from adding up.

Report: NH Hospital gunman lied about mental health history on federal firearms application

Telecom company that sent Biden ‘deepfake’ calls to NH voters hit with fine