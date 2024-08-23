© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news above the noise this election season - become a sustaining member today!

NH News Recap: Takeaways from the 2024 DNC with a delegate representing NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:13 AM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris at a New Hampshire Democratic Party event at the SNHU Arena in Manchester in 2019.
Allegra Boverman
/
NHPR
Vice President Kamala Harris at a New Hampshire Democratic Party event at the SNHU Arena in Manchester in 2019.

Democratic National Convention delegates celebrated in Chicago last night as Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted the party’s nomination for president. JJ Dega, a rising junior at Dartmouth, tells us about his experience at the DNC as a first-time delegate representing New Hampshire.

The families of two transgender teenage girls are suing the state over a law preventing them from playing on girls sports teams. A judge ruled this week that one of the girls can continue playing on her soccer team for now.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • JJ Dega, New Hampshire delegate at the Democratic National Convention
  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH AG urges Supreme Court to uphold transgender sports bans

Attorney General John Formella joined an amicus brief in support of a West Virginia law that excludes trans students from playing girls’ sports.

Judge temporarily blocks NH's trans sports ban, allowing one student to rejoin her team

Judge Landya McCafferty of the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire ruled this week that neither the state nor any school district could stop Parker Tirrell, 15, from participating in practices or games for the Plymouth Regional High School girls’ soccer team, until the court meets again in a few weeks.

More New Hampshire headlines:

New Hampshire's still an expensive rental market. A new law aims to prevent extra fees from adding up.

Report: NH Hospital gunman lied about mental health history on federal firearms application

Telecom company that sent Biden ‘deepfake’ calls to NH voters hit with fine

Nashua nonprofits train childcare providers as industry faces staffing shortages
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.