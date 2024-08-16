© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: How much authority does the state have over local school board decisions?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published August 16, 2024 at 8:39 AM EDT
The old office building for the New Hampshire Department of Education
Sarah Gibson
The New Hampshire Department of Education oversees teacher credentialing, conducts investigations, and occasionally revokes or suspends teacher licenses.

A school board in Lempster has filed suit against the state of New Hampshire, alleging it has established a pattern of overstepping its authority.

And the housing market continues to be a nightmare for buyers in New Hampshire with the latest median home price at over $500,000. Manufactured housing is supposed to be a more affordable option for those looking to own, but those associated costs are also going up.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Steven Porter, Boston Globe
  • Michaela Towfighi, Concord Monitor

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

How a school-choice request in NH led to questions about the state board’s authority

The state Board of Education argues it has complete authority over local school boards, but a New Hampshire judge seems skeptical.

Manufactured housing was an affordable homeowner option. Now, investor-owned parks are pricing residents out.

Residents are banding together in some parks to buy and own the land as a cooperative, giving themselves control over decisions like lot rent.

Coos County residents experience the highest rates of food insecurity in NH

Roughly 13% of the people in the area struggle to get enough food consistently. An Errol food pantry is trying to address the need.

NHPR's coverage of the 2024 election:

Conversations with the candidates running for NH’s 2nd Congressional District

Candidates in NH’s 1st District Republican primary look to break through with voters

As Goodlander touts D.C. work, Van Ostern stresses local connection in 2nd District primary
