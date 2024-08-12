Conversations with the candidates running for NH’s 2nd Congressional District

The seat representing New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District is open for the first time in more than a decade. Democrat Annie Kuster is not running for re-election, meaning there’s an open primary on both sides of the ballot.

To help you better understand the distinctions among the candidates in the Republican and Democratic primaries, NHPR is hosting interviews with the top candidates. You can find the transcript and audio from each conversation using the links below.

Aug. 12: Colin Van Ostern (Democratic) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website

Aug. 13: Vikram Mansharamani (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website

Aug. 14: Bill Hamlen (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website

Aug. 15: Maggie Goodlander (Democratic) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website

Aug. 16: Lily Tang Williams (Republican) – NHPR Interview | Campaign website

How did NHPR decide which candidates to interview?

The NHPR newsroom decided to focus our pre-primary interviews on these candidates based on the following criteria:

Has the candidate official filed a declaration of candidacy with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office?

Is the candidate actively campaigning for office? Are they going to public events to meet voters? Do they issue regular press releases letting the public know what they are doing?

Is the candidate actively raising money to support their campaign and filing regular reports with the Federal Election Commission?

Does the candidate have some kind of formal campaign structure, like staff, a campaign office or a website detailing policy positions?

We try to cover as many candidates as we can, given limited time and staff resources. As a small newsroom doing our best to balance our attention between campaigns and other critical local issues, we must make tough decisions about how to invest our reporting resources when informing the public about their choices this election season.

You can learn more about all the candidates running for New Hampshire’s 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts in this voter guide compiled by Citizens Count.

