NH News Recap: Hundreds of NH homes were seized by local governments during the pandemic

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris
Published June 14, 2024 at 7:31 AM EDT
The auction sign outside the Concord Community Center before the auction to sell off properites on Friday, January 26, 2024.
Geoff Forester
/
Concord Monitor
The auction sign outside the Concord Community Center before the auction to sell off properites on Friday, January 26, 2024.

According to an analysis from the Concord Monitor, New Hampshire municipalities seized the property of Granite Staters who were behind on property taxes during the pandemic, despite an emergency order by Gov. Chris Sununu that suspended such seizures.

And how best to introduce yourself to voters? It’s a question any candidate seeking public office faces. And for the Democrats now running in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, it’s being answered through competing claims of rootedness in the state they're seeking to represent.

We dig into these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Michaela Towfighi, Concord Monitor
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week: 

Despite governor’s order, hundreds of properties seized for unpaid taxes during pandemic

At the start of the pandemic, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wanted to make sure no one lost their home. He ordered municipalities to stop taking ownership of homes for unpaid taxes. Most obeyed; others didn’t.

Taken for taxes and ‘waiting to die’: A N.H. homeowner struggles to keep his home

While John Jones recovered from a stroke at home with his partner by his side, the Franklin City Council voted to seize his double-wide manufactured home valued at $49,600 – and nine others in the community – for a fraction of their worth.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Why are NH’s white pines turning orange? Signs point to last year’s wet spring

Former NH state rep expected to plead guilty to wrongful voting

‘A bit of a roller coaster’: NH ski industry looks back on challenging winter season

Sununu asks federal government to declare April nor’easter a major disaster

Pamela Smart, serving life, accepts responsibility for her husband's 1990 killing for the first time
