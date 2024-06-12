Former NH state rep expected to plead guilty to wrongful voting

A former state lawmaker who resigned after his residency came under scrutiny is expected to plead guilty to wrongful voting charges.

Under a plea agreement filed in Coos County Superior Court, former state Rep. Troy E. Merner, a Republican, will plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of wrongful voting and theft by deception.

As part of plea deal, Merner will pay $1,100 in restitution, lose his right to vote, and agree to not seek any elected office for two years.

The charges stem from Merner voting in Lancaster's 2023 town election, after he had moved to Carroll the year prior.

Merner resigned from the New Hampshire House of Representatives last September, months after the Attorney General's office told House GOP leaders that it had evidence showing Merner had moved out of his district.

House Speaker Sherman Packard said he took no immediate action to force Merner out at that time, because Merner denied wrongdoing. Packard defended his handling of the case, and he said he believed prosecutors were still investigating.