Where to celebrate Pride Month in New Hampshire

Each June marks Pride Month, a time to celebrate LGBTQIA+ people and to reflect on the global movement that pushes for full and equal rights for members of the queer community.

LOH on Location: Pride Picnic and Silent Disco on Friday, June 14 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.

Manchester Pride Parade & Festival on Saturday, June 15 at 11:15 a.m. in downtown Manchester. Festival begins at noon at Veteran’s Park. More info.

Portsmouth Pride Weekend on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22. Pride March begins at noon on Saturday in downtown Portsmouth. More info.

Nashua Pride Festival & Parade on Saturday, June 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street and at the Nashua Public Library. More info.

White Mountains Pride Festival on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Conway Community Center Park. More info.

See more upcoming events from White Mountains Pride here .

Concord Arts Market hosts Art in the Park: Celebrating Pride on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rollins Park in Concord. More info.

See more events from Capital City Pride on Facebook .

Keene Pride Festival on Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Keene. More info.

See more upcoming events from Keene Pride, including Pride Prom, here .

Planning to attend a Pride Month event in New Hampshire that isn't listed here? Send us an email at voices@nhpr.org and we'll add it to the list!