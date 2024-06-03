© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR and ClassicalNH celebrate Pride Month 2024 with special programming

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published June 3, 2024 at 10:52 AM EDT
A Pride flag flies over the Franklin Pride TN festival Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Franklin, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV/AP
/
AP
A Pride flag flies over the Franklin Pride TN festival Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Franklin, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Each June marks Pride Month, a time to celebrate LGBTQIA+ people and to reflect on the global movement that pushes for full and equal rights for members of the queer community. NHPR is proud to offer locally and nationally produced arts and culture programming to help you celebrate victories won, and better understand the struggles still facing this community.

Tune in to the following special programming live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

And be sure to stop by the NHPR booths at the Portsmouth Pride event on Saturday, June 22 & at the White Mountain Pride event in North Conway, on Saturday, June 29. We look forward to seeing you there!

NHPR's Christina Phillips and Sara Plourde represent at the Portsmouth Pride event in 2023
NHPR's Christina Phillips and Sara Plourde represent at the Portsmouth Pride event in 2023

America Learn Your History: What Happened Before Stonewall from PRX
Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m.

America, Learn Your History began as a popular Instagram series by composer and professor Bobby Wooten. Join us for our first radio special: Stonewall often gets credit for the beginning of the gay liberation movement. But there was an earlier riot, at Compton's Cafeteria in San Francisco, and it was started by a transwoman. Bobby's guests include actor Tituss Burgess and Dr. Susan Stryker, historian.

NHPR’s Civics 101 - Special broadcast of The Lavender Scare  
Wednesday, June 12 at 1 p.m. & 9 p.m.

You've probably heard about the Red Scare - the panic around the perceived threat of communism during the Cold War. But the Lavender Scare is lesser known. This was a time when the federal government investigated, persecuted and fired thousands of LGBTQIA+ employees, calling them security risks and threats to the country.

In this episode of Civics 101, we dive into the origin and timeline of the Lavender Scare, and meet the man who pushed back, and in doing so, started a movement. We also talk about the ripple effects we're still seeing today, with Dr. Lillian Faderman, author of Woman: The American History of an Idea, and David K. Johnson, author of The Lavender Scare: The Cold War Persecution of Gays and Lesbians in the Federal Government, which became the basis for a documentary film that was broadcast nationwide on PBS.

NHPR

NHPR’s Pride Music Special
Saturday, June 22 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Celebrate Pride Month with host Joe Boehnlein.  Enjoy two hours of staff curated music that empowers, inspires, and makes you want to dance.

Join us Saturday, June 22th as we remember how far we’ve come, and how far we still need to go. It’s two hours of tunes you’ll recognize and many that might be new. Plus, we’ll hear requests, memories and experiences of NHPR staff.

Classical New Hampshire

Proud to Be from APM
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

Pride Month is a wonderful time to celebrate our unique identities and to reflect on how pride and authenticity show up in our lives. We asked classical musicians in the LGBTQIA community about their thoughts on Pride and this special brings all of those thoughts to you punctuated with music performed, conducted or composed by these featured artists.

Be on the lookout for a staff curated reading list, special NHPR Pride stickers, and NHPR staff at your local pride events.
