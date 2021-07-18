-
The announcement, which effectively reverses a Trump-era rule, springs from last summer's landmark Supreme Court decision banning employment discrimination against LGBTQ people.
GOP Lawmaker Apologizes For Making Homophobic RemarkA Republican state representative is apologizing for calling LGTBQ sexuality "deviant" during a legislative hearing this week. The lawmaker, Dick Marston,…
Jas LaFond was just 9 years old when they met their first drag queen. This was back in the 90s. They were at home in Hartford, Connecticut. The drag queen…
N.H. LGBTQ+ Organization Launches 'Queer 101'June is usually a busy time for Queen City Pride. The Manchester based LGBTQ organization has always held annual Pride Month celebrations, but Pride…
Claremont’s third annual Rural Pride is moving online this year due to COVID-19. Matt Mooshian, founder of Rural Outright, the organization behind the…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled yesterday that employers cannot discriminate against LGBTQ workers under the Civil Rights Act. State Rep. Gerri Cannon, one…
The Supreme Court says the federal ban on discrimination "based on sex" applies to gay, lesbian and transgender employees.
Regardless of their formal sex education, teenagers at the beginning of their social and romantic lives often turn to each other for information. In the…
As the country engages in conversations around sex, consent, and masculinity, The Second Greatest Show on Earth investigates questions about sex education…
Novelist Alex Myers came out as transgender in the mid-90s, when society's understanding of what it means to be transgender was less clear than it is…