NH News Recap: Senate passes bill that would legalize recreational marijuana

The New Hampshire Senate passed a number of bills on Thursday, including one that would legalize marijuana for recreational use. New Hampshire remains the only state in New England that has yet to legalize recreational cannabis.

And a series of forums this week focusing on childhood wellbeing in New Hampshire offered a preview of what’s to come in the race for governor this fall. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Julia Furukawa, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Bills limiting transgender rights, boosting parental rights head to Sununu’s desk

One bill would ban trans girls from competing on girls sports teams in public schools. Another bill would allow parents to opt their children out of any lessons on gender and sexuality.

How the candidates for NH governor say they’ll address issues affecting children

NHPR’s senior political reporter Josh Rogers spoke with All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa about how the candidates are positioning themselves on issues affecting children.

NH Senate backs stricter proof of eligibility rules for new voters

The Republican measure would require new registrants to show a passport, birth certificate or naturalization papers instead of signing an affidavit.

More New Hampshire headlines:

