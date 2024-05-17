© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Senate passes bill that would legalize recreational marijuana

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published May 17, 2024 at 8:28 AM EDT
Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., July 15, 2022. New York has issued the first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 taking a monumental step in establishing a legal — and lucrative — marketplace for recreational marijuana. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/AP
/
AP
Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The New Hampshire Senate passed a number of bills on Thursday, including one that would legalize marijuana for recreational use. New Hampshire remains the only state in New England that has yet to legalize recreational cannabis.

And a series of forums this week focusing on childhood wellbeing in New Hampshire offered a preview of what’s to come in the race for governor this fall. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Julia Furukawa, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Bills limiting transgender rights, boosting parental rights head to Sununu’s desk

One bill would ban trans girls from competing on girls sports teams in public schools. Another bill would allow parents to opt their children out of any lessons on gender and sexuality.

How the candidates for NH governor say they’ll address issues affecting children

NHPR’s senior political reporter Josh Rogers spoke with All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa about how the candidates are positioning themselves on issues affecting children.

NH Senate backs stricter proof of eligibility rules for new voters

The Republican measure would require new registrants to show a passport, birth certificate or naturalization papers instead of signing an affidavit.

More New Hampshire headlines:
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
