Beilock’s leadership divides Dartmouth students; ‘no confidence’ narrowly passes

This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

By a slim margin, Dartmouth undergraduate students have voted “no confidence” in President Sian Leah Beilock’s leadership in the wake of a controversial crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters earlier this month, Dartmouth Student Government announced on Wednesday.

The measure passed 1,425-1,323 — a 52% majority — which represented about 60% of the 4,681 undergraduates who were eligible to vote.

The online voting began last Thursday and closed at noon on Wednesday. The result is advisory only.

According to the Student Government, voting for no confidence meant Beilock should not remain in office.

A vote against the motion of no confidence meant she should remain in office.

Beilock’s leadership at Dartmouth has been under intense scrutiny since her administration made the decision to call police to a pro-Palestinian demonstration on the Green on May 1, resulting in the arrests of 89 people.