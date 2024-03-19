This Mexican entrepreneur in Dover wants to see more Latinas involved in creative industries

Laura Rios, originally from Mexico, lives in Dover with her husband and two daughters. She started a puzzle business after noticing how it took off during the pandemic.

Her company, What a Wood Work, creates and sells puzzles made from wood featuring famous works of art, including those of Jaro Hess. The company is run by two women, and Rios’ business partner is based in Jalisco, Mexico. Rios hopes more women from New Hampshire’s Latino communities can find new, creative ways of starting up their own businesses.

Lee esta historia en español aquí.