Visibles: Stories From Our Community

This Mexican entrepreneur in Dover wants to see more Latinas involved in creative industries

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published March 19, 2024 at 4:44 PM EDT
Laura Rios fue merecedora de un premio de excelencia en los negocios por el M&T Bank en 2023.
Courtesy - Laura Rios
Laura Rios, originally from Mexico, lives in Dover with her husband and two daughters. She started a puzzle business after noticing how it took off during the pandemic.

Her company, What a Wood Work, creates and sells puzzles made from wood featuring famous works of art, including those of Jaro Hess. The company is run by two women, and Rios’ business partner is based in Jalisco, Mexico. Rios hopes more women from New Hampshire’s Latino communities can find new, creative ways of starting up their own businesses.

Lee esta historia en español aquí.
Tags
NH News LatinoArts and Culturesmall business owners
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
