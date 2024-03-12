A Latino artist in Portsmouth wants more immigrant kids to foster their creativity

Ramón Arango Lopez is a Puerto Rican who lives in Portsmouth. He started the podcast Archipiélago Histórico, a project that shares Caribbean history in a way that’s easy to understand. When he’s not hosting or producing the podcast, he paints, writes, and occasionally dances.

His artistic tendencies come from his mom, who worked as a police officer in Puerto Rico. She made sure he was involved in creative activities from a young age. But it was a blue book his grandmother had, filled with illustrations, and a box of National Geographic magazines that opened up a world of possibilities for him to explore.

