Visibles: Stories From Our Community

A Latino artist in Portsmouth wants more immigrant kids to foster their creativity

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published March 12, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT
En la fotografía están Ramón A. Gonzales-Arango López de niño. Su abuela, quien era la costurera del barrio, le confeccionaba trajes para obras de teatro.
Courtesy / Ramón A. Gonzales-Arango López
Ramón A. Gonzales-Arango López as a kid. His grandmother saw his costumes for theater shows.

Ramón Arango Lopez is a Puerto Rican who lives in Portsmouth. He started the podcast Archipiélago Histórico, a project that shares Caribbean history in a way that’s easy to understand. When he’s not hosting or producing the podcast, he paints, writes, and occasionally dances.

His artistic tendencies come from his mom, who worked as a police officer in Puerto Rico. She made sure he was involved in creative activities from a young age. But it was a blue book his grandmother had, filled with illustrations, and a box of National Geographic magazines that opened up a world of possibilities for him to explore.

Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
