NH News Recap: A close look at the state's gun regulations after NH Hospital shooting

Details are still emerging following a shooting in November at New Hampshire Hospital. We discuss a patchwork of state and federal gun regulations, and the gunman's access to firearms after a history of criminal charges and serious mental health concerns.

The Department of Safety is also recommending changes to security at state buildings following the shooting. We discuss these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Todd Bookman, NHPR

Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Questions linger about intersection of guns, mental health policy in wake of NH Hospital shooting

New Hampshire is one of just a handful of states that don’t require notification to a federal gun background check database when a person is committed to a psychiatric facility.

Hospital shooting prompts recommendations for security enhancements at state buildings

The Department of Safety has recommended several security improvements at all state buildings in response to the Nov. 17 shooting at the New Hampshire Hospital that killed a security officer.

Executive Council Republicans again reject family planning contracts

For the fifth time in three years, the four Republicans on the Executive Council voted Wednesday to reject contracts with three organizations that had provided the majority of the state’s low-cost basic reproductive health care.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Citing a surge in complaints, NH expands civil rights unit

The Big Question: What is your relationship with guns?

Free State Project taps Maine state senator as its next leader

Former NH state lawmaker arrested and charged with wrongful voting, other charges

Former Sununu staffer who resigned amid personnel investigation tapped for state advisory committee

Police files are subject to public records requests, NH Supreme Court rules

North Country group asks state regulators to suspend review of Dalton landfill permit applications

Countway, nominee for NH Supreme Court, says she will bring open mind and impartiality to decisions

In split ruling, NH Supreme Court says it can't review partisan gerrymandering claims

