NH News Recap: A close look at the state's gun regulations after NH Hospital shooting
Details are still emerging following a shooting in November at New Hampshire Hospital. We discuss a patchwork of state and federal gun regulations, and the gunman's access to firearms after a history of criminal charges and serious mental health concerns.
The Department of Safety is also recommending changes to security at state buildings following the shooting. We discuss these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
Stories from around New Hampshire this week:
Questions linger about intersection of guns, mental health policy in wake of NH Hospital shooting
New Hampshire is one of just a handful of states that don’t require notification to a federal gun background check database when a person is committed to a psychiatric facility.
Hospital shooting prompts recommendations for security enhancements at state buildings
The Department of Safety has recommended several security improvements at all state buildings in response to the Nov. 17 shooting at the New Hampshire Hospital that killed a security officer.
Executive Council Republicans again reject family planning contracts
For the fifth time in three years, the four Republicans on the Executive Council voted Wednesday to reject contracts with three organizations that had provided the majority of the state’s low-cost basic reproductive health care.
