Former NH state lawmaker charged with wrongful voting, other charges

A former state lawmaker has been criminally charged for wrongful voting.

Former state Rep. Troy Merner faces other charges as well.

Prosecutors say Merner voted in Lancaster's 2023 town election when he no longer lived in the town. Merner also faces theft and falsification charges from his time as a state lawmaker, for filing mileage reimbursements for travel to the State House from Lancaster, when he actually lived in the town of Carroll.

Merner, a Republican, was first elected to the New Hampshire House in 2016 while living in Lancaster. But he moved to Carroll in August of 2022.

Instead of resigning, Merner continued serving in the State House, voting on dozens of bills while not living in the district he was elected to serve.

Merner has denied wrongdoing.

In September, he told NHPR he lived in Lancaster when he voted there.

Merner is scheduled to be arraigned in Coos County Superior Court on Dec. 28.