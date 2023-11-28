© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
80 more donors needed to unlock $10K in challenge funds! Make your gift now!

Former NH state lawmaker charged with wrongful voting, other charges

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published November 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST
Representatives Hall before the New Hampshire House of Representatives convenes. Dan Tuohy photo 2022 / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Representatives Hall in the New Hampshire State House.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A former state lawmaker has been criminally charged for wrongful voting.

Former state Rep. Troy Merner faces other charges as well.

Prosecutors say Merner voted in Lancaster's 2023 town election when he no longer lived in the town. Merner also faces theft and falsification charges from his time as a state lawmaker, for filing mileage reimbursements for travel to the State House from Lancaster, when he actually lived in the town of Carroll.

Merner, a Republican, was first elected to the New Hampshire House in 2016 while living in Lancaster. But he moved to Carroll in August of 2022.

Instead of resigning, Merner continued serving in the State House, voting on dozens of bills while not living in the district he was elected to serve.

Merner has denied wrongdoing.

In September, he told NHPR he lived in Lancaster when he voted there.

Merner is scheduled to be arraigned in Coos County Superior Court on Dec. 28.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required
NH News
Josh Rogers
See stories by Josh Rogers

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.