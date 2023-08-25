NH News Recap: What’s next for NH residents after Saint-Gobain closure?

Manufacturing company Saint-Gobain is closing its plant in Merrimack. That facility has been at the center of a long-running controversy over PFAS contamination in the area.

The company may be closing the plant, but the PFAS contamination left behind isn’t going away. We hear what’s next for residents in the wake of the plant’s closure on this week’s New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Hadley Barndollar, New Hampshire Bulletin

Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

‘Our work is not done’: Advocates and lawmakers say goodbye to Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain has been at the center of concerns over contamination from PFAS — a group of harmful man-made chemicals — for years. The French manufacturing company announced the closure of their Merrimack plant Wednesday morning, citing a larger restructuring effort.

Going out to swim or hike this weekend? Here are some tips to stay safe.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is warning Granite Staters that water conditions are more dangerous than usual.

Flooding wrecked Acworth’s roads twice in two years. Now, leaders are calling for change.

Small towns in New Hampshire are still rebuilding from the floods this summer. And as climate change drives more intense rainfall and flooding, some say the process for responding to these disasters needs to change.

More New Hampshire headlines:

