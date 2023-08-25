© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism
NH News

NH News Recap: What’s next for NH residents after Saint-Gobain closure?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick GanleyJackie Harris
Published August 25, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT
Protestors hold signs protesting Saint-Gobain. One sign says "Don't Drink the Water."
Annie Ropeik
/
NHPR
Merrimack resident Kari Nguyen protests water contamination outside the Saint-Gobain plastics factory.

Manufacturing company Saint-Gobain is closing its plant in Merrimack. That facility has been at the center of a long-running controversy over PFAS contamination in the area.

The company may be closing the plant, but the PFAS contamination left behind isn’t going away. We hear what’s next for residents in the wake of the plant’s closure on this week’s New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Hadley Barndollar, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

‘Our work is not done’: Advocates and lawmakers say goodbye to Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain has been at the center of concerns over contamination from PFAS — a group of harmful man-made chemicals — for years. The French manufacturing company announced the closure of their Merrimack plant Wednesday morning, citing a larger restructuring effort.

Going out to swim or hike this weekend? Here are some tips to stay safe.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is warning Granite Staters that water conditions are more dangerous than usual.

Flooding wrecked Acworth’s roads twice in two years. Now, leaders are calling for change.

Small towns in New Hampshire are still rebuilding from the floods this summer. And as climate change drives more intense rainfall and flooding, some say the process for responding to these disasters needs to change.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Tags
NH News saint-gobainPFASN.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.