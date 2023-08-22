© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Heavy rains have led to unsafe conditions at some NH swimming holes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published August 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
The exact location of this swimming hole in the Upper Valley is kept secret by locals.
It’s a New Hampshire summer tradition to head to your local swimming hole, and part of that tradition is to keep the location a secret. But the heavy rains and flooding this summer means your favorite outdoor swimming spot could be dangerous to visit.

(Editor’s note: We highly recommend listening to this story.)

Writer Jay Heinrichs has lived in New Hampshire for decades and his favorite spot to go for a dip is in the Upper Valley. As to the exact location, Jay is sworn to secrecy.

He says he’s seen too many places lose their magic.

“I mean, if you look at a couple swimming holes I won't mention in New Hampshire, they're covered with graffiti now, if they're close to roads,” Jay said. “If that happened here, it would break my heart and I'd get killed. I mean, people in this town would never forgive me.”

Jay’s spot is safe from tourists, but the trail is still in rough shape. A summer of heavy rain has taken a toll on recreation areas across the state, including local swimming holes, and especially ones like his where the trail is not publicly maintained.

At least two people have drowned in New Hampshire waters in the last week.

Visitors and locals should be even more cautious than usual when visiting outdoor swimming spots. Some might have to cancel or adapt their summer swimming plans.

“During a rainy summer like this one, if you don't know the place, don't come because it can be quite dangerous,” Jay said.

He says even if you do know a place pretty well, be aware of your surroundings. Don’t underestimate how rain can turn a familiar area treacherous.

Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
