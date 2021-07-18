-
State regulators will give an update Thursday night on drinking water contamination in Bedford, in the first of a series of upcoming public meetings…
-
The state says it hasn't been following its own rules in notifying people of potential water contamination near the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in…
-
In a federal whistleblower complaint, a former attorney for the Saint-Gobain plastics company claims he was told to “look the other way” on potential…
-
The state and the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack will settle a dispute over chemical treatment technology with a consent decree.The agreement,…
-
After years of efforts to address toxic chemical emissions from the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack, New Hampshire and the town are separately…
-
The state has denied a request from the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack for extra time to make upgrades that will control PFAS chemical…
-
The Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack says it will continue voluntarily complying – in part – with the state’s halted PFAS chemical limits.New…
-
Update, 5 p.m. Monday: Saint-Gobain has agreed to pursue one of the protesters' main demands — saying it will work to set up a new community group for…
-
The town of Merrimack is requesting the Department of Environmental Services to temporarily shut down operations at Saint-Gobain Plastics. State…
-
New Hampshire has reached what officials call a “monumental agreement” on water contamination with the Saint Gobain plastics company.It comes more than…