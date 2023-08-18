© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism
NH News

NH News Recap: Federal funding for addressing the opioid crisis in question

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published August 18, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT
Paul Cuno-Booth
/
NHPR

The state will see tens of millions of dollars from legal settlements tied to the opioid crisis. At the same time, some federal funding for substance use disorder services will end in the next year or two. How could this affect systems of care the state has built over time?

Guests:

Sign up for the free Rundown newsletter for more New Hampshire news.

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Strafford County sheriff charged with theft, perjury and falsifying evidence

Sheriff Mark Brave has been arrested and charged with eight felonies as part an investigation into his misuse of county credit cards, the state attorney general announced Thursday.

Saint-Gobain in Merrimack approved for new state operating permit

The permit comes after criticism from Merrimack residents, town officials and environmental activists, many of whom said the company’s record of pollution disqualified it from expansion.

Dartmouth Hitchcock researchers working on nasal vaccine for COVID

The lead researcher says the vaccine would be easier to store and administer and could boost immunity in new ways.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Tags
NH News N.H. News RecapOpioid
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.