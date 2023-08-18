NH News Recap: Federal funding for addressing the opioid crisis in question

The state will see tens of millions of dollars from legal settlements tied to the opioid crisis. At the same time, some federal funding for substance use disorder services will end in the next year or two. How could this affect systems of care the state has built over time?

Strafford County sheriff charged with theft, perjury and falsifying evidence

Sheriff Mark Brave has been arrested and charged with eight felonies as part an investigation into his misuse of county credit cards, the state attorney general announced Thursday.

Saint-Gobain in Merrimack approved for new state operating permit

The permit comes after criticism from Merrimack residents, town officials and environmental activists, many of whom said the company’s record of pollution disqualified it from expansion.

Dartmouth Hitchcock researchers working on nasal vaccine for COVID

The lead researcher says the vaccine would be easier to store and administer and could boost immunity in new ways.

