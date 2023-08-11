NH News Recap: Board of Education considers contract with far-right nonprofit

The New Hampshire Board of Education tabled a contract with far-right nonprofit PragerU after hearing public testimony. The group’s application was recommended to the board by Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

State board tables effort to approve PragerU financial literacy course after pushback

Educational leaders, teachers, parents and elected officials spoke against PragerU’s bid to offer a financial literacy course. The far-right nonprofit's application was recommended to the board by Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.

Commission to study state-run cannabis retail model moves ahead

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill this week creating the study commission that will explore a state-run approach to legalizing cannabis. That model is the only legalization approach that Sununu has indicated he would support.

For Manchester arts community, uncertainty after New England College shuts down its city campus

New England College announced it would shut down its Manchester campus earlier this year. For some, the end of the arts program in Manchester feels like a broken promise.

More New Hampshire headlines:

