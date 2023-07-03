Hitting the trails? NH Fish and Game says to be prepared, especially with wet conditions

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are urging people to be prepared before heading out, especially with wet trail conditions across the state following heavy rainfall.

In June, a solo hiker on the Kinsman Ridge Trail in Lincoln was injured after slipping on a wet root. In a separate incident, heavy rain and thunderstorms made it hard for rescuers trying to help a man who was injured near the summit of Iron Mountain.

While the wetter weather has deterred some hikers from hitting the trails, Lt. Bradly Morse said that warmer weather will prompt people to seek the outdoors.

"As soon as school gets out and July 4th hits, it gets wicked busy for us,” Morse said. “That first hot weekend it’s going to be crazy out there.”

Morse recommends people pay attention to the hiking list that NH Fish and Game have suggested to hikers for years.

“Be cautious, make sure you pack the 10 essentials, make sure you turn around if you don't feel safe, hike with a group and have a plan if something happens.”

No matter the weather, Morse says hikers need to make sure they're prepared with a map, flashlight, whistle, first aid kit, and rain or wind jackets.

The 10 essentials:



Map

Compass

Warm Clothing:

Sweater or Pile Jacket

Long Pants (wool or synthetic)

Hat (wool)

Extra Food and Water

Flashlight or Headlamp

Matches/Firestarters

First Aid Kit/Repair Kit

Whistle

Rain/Wind Jacket and Pants

Pocket Knife

For more safety tips, visit www.HikeSafe.com.