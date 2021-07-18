Fish & Game

-
N.H.’s Fish and Game Department not only serves hunters and anglers but also oversees conservation of endangered species; land and habitat management;…
-
The harvest of river herring is now prohibited in New Hampshire.The Fish and Game Department said the closure of the fishery was triggered by the decline…
-
A new federal water permit is out for a state fish hatchery in New Durham that's accused, in a federal lawsuit, of polluting waters that feed into Lake…
-
State agencies say there’s room for improvement in a construction permit process designed to protect endangered species – but they’re still debating who’s…
-
A fight is brewing at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services about the permitting rules for construction projects. Builders support a…
-
State officials are urging swimmers to be careful in unsupervised areas after a series of river drownings, amid pool closures and beach restrictions.At a…
-
The N.H. Fish and Game Department has a new executive director, following a contentious nomination process.North Country dairy farmer Scott Mason was…
-
New Hampshire Fish and Game officers say a 55-year-old hiker on a mountain trail in New Hampshire has died after suffering a medical emergency.Officers…
-
A New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer was seriously injured Saturday while conducting speed enforcement in Dummer. Shortly before 5 p.m.,…
-
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding the public to practice good water safety after three drowning incidents over the weekend. The bodies…