A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 12 de abril. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
With pleasant weather comes a busy hiking season in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. A misread map, a sudden storm, a forgotten headlamp - and…
Nearly $120K in Hike Safe Cards Sold This YearNew Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says at least 4,175 Hike Safe Cards have been issued in the second year of the program, bringing in nearly…
State officials say a Newmarket woman injured while hiking in the White Mountains is the first person with a Hike Safe card to need rescue.The New…
New Hampshire’s new voluntary Hike Safe program is set to launch at the start of the New Year.For a cost of $25 per person or $35 for a family, the Hike…
N.H. Fish And Game Holding Hearing On 'Hike Safe' CardNew Hampshire Fish and Game officials will hold a public hearing on proposed rules to establish a hike safe card that would forgive hikers for rescue…
House and Senate negotiators have reached a tentative agreement on a bill that creates a program to sell "hike safe" cards to hikers that would forgive…