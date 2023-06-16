USDA to invest $320 million to support food producers across rural America, including in NH

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was in Manchester Thursday to announce the USDA’s $320 million investment to strengthen local food supply systems in 19 states, including New Hampshire.

“It is important and necessary for a resilient food supply system in this country that we support and advocate for and that we create a structure that supports small and mid-sized producers,” he said.

He made the announcement at an event held at Fresh Start Market, a local food hub focused on selling produce grown by immigrant and refugee farmers.

The money will be distributed through four existing federal programs designed to support food production infrastructure and spur rural economic development. The local beneficiary of the program is North Country Growers in Berlin, who will receive a loan guarantee of up to $19.9 million to construct a greenhouse to grow lettuce year-round.

Appearing Thursday alongside Vilsack, New Hampshire Commissioner of Agriculture Shawn Jasper emphasized the necessity of federal support for farmers in the state.

“We don’t have a sales or an income tax, so New Hampshire doesn’t have deep pockets,” he said. “So when we look for these programs, unfortunately, we have to look to the federal government.”