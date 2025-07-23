© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Judge dismisses suit over whether Vernon Family Farm can host concerts and events

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published July 23, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT
Families chat and mingle with each other at the Vernon Family Farm concerts.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Families chat and mingle with each other at the Vernon Family Farm concerts in 2024.

A farm in Newfields has recently won one of many on-going battles against its neighbors over their agritourism events.

Jeremiah Vernon has been arguing with neighbors for years over the concerts and events his Vernon Family Farm hosts. Some neighbors have said the events are too loud, too disruptive and draw too much traffic.

A Rockingham Superior Court judge recently threw out a lawsuit brought by those neighbors on whether the farm can continue to hold events. While the judge did not rule on questions of whether the Vernons’ are violating town noise ordinances, the neighbors who filed the suit are planning to appeal the case to the state’s Supreme Court.

Vernon is grateful for the recent victory but he said there’s still strain.

“Well obviously it's great news,” Vernon said. “I will say this, you know, we continue to win the regulatory battles, however arduous and long those battles may take. That doesn't make any difference to whether or not we're winning or the time and financial battle because we're not so.”

Vernon said the farm also had a lawsuit against them thrown out, where a neighbor sought the removal of a sign on the side of the road that points to their farm.

This year, Vernon says they’re only hosting five events while they are permitted to host 50 because they say they've been tired from the lawsuits.

Olivia Richardson
I’m a general assignment reporter, which means that I report on all kinds of different stories. But I am especially drawn to stories that spark curiosity and illustrate the complexities of how people are living and who they are. I’m also interested in getting to the “how” of how people live out their day-to-day lives within the policies, practices, and realities of the culture around them. How do you find community or make sure you’re represented in places of power? I’m interested in stories that challenge entrenched narratives and am drawn to covering arts and culture, as they can be a method of seeing how politics affects us.
