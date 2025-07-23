Judge dismisses suit over whether Vernon Family Farm can host concerts and events

A farm in Newfields has recently won one of many on-going battles against its neighbors over their agritourism events.

Jeremiah Vernon has been arguing with neighbors for years over the concerts and events his Vernon Family Farm hosts. Some neighbors have said the events are too loud, too disruptive and draw too much traffic.

A Rockingham Superior Court judge recently threw out a lawsuit brought by those neighbors on whether the farm can continue to hold events. While the judge did not rule on questions of whether the Vernons’ are violating town noise ordinances, the neighbors who filed the suit are planning to appeal the case to the state’s Supreme Court.

Vernon is grateful for the recent victory but he said there’s still strain.

“Well obviously it's great news,” Vernon said. “I will say this, you know, we continue to win the regulatory battles, however arduous and long those battles may take. That doesn't make any difference to whether or not we're winning or the time and financial battle because we're not so.”

Vernon said the farm also had a lawsuit against them thrown out, where a neighbor sought the removal of a sign on the side of the road that points to their farm.

This year, Vernon says they’re only hosting five events while they are permitted to host 50 because they say they've been tired from the lawsuits.