Agriculture & Food

-
Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are studying new ways to make syrup out of the northern forest -- not from maple trees, but from beeches,…
-
More than 10 percent of New Hampshire is now in an extreme drought, with Lake Winnipesaukee and other reservoirs at record low levels and an increasing…
-
New Hampshire’s ongoing drought has worsened again, with severe dryness now spreading into Grafton County and escalating impacts to surface water and…
-
Researchers at Dartmouth College have published a new analysis on how current and future uses of plant-based energy could be a key solution to climate…
-
Near-drought conditions in southern New Hampshire are straining vegetable farmers in the midst of planting season, after more than a month without…
-
If you thought being a New Hampshire farmer was challenging before, imagine doing it in the midst of a global pandemic. Farmers are well-acquainted with…