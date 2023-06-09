© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: In an unexpected move, House passes Senate budget proposal with no negotiations

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published June 9, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu has been on a national media tour for months teasing a possible run for president. This week, he announced he will not enter the race for the White House.

The New Hampshire State House endorsed the Senate’s two-year budget, foregoing usual negotiations. We dig into what’s included in the budget and the 2024 GOP presidential primary on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

GUESTS: 

  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire News Bulletin
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Tags
NH News N.H. News RecapChris SununuPresidential CandidatesNew Hampshire budgetNH state house
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
