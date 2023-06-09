NH News Recap: In an unexpected move, House passes Senate budget proposal with no negotiations

Gov. Chris Sununu has been on a national media tour for months teasing a possible run for president. This week, he announced he will not enter the race for the White House.

The New Hampshire State House endorsed the Senate’s two-year budget, foregoing usual negotiations. We dig into what’s included in the budget and the 2024 GOP presidential primary on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

GUESTS:



Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire News Bulletin

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

