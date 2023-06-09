NH News Recap: In an unexpected move, House passes Senate budget proposal with no negotiations
Gov. Chris Sununu has been on a national media tour for months teasing a possible run for president. This week, he announced he will not enter the race for the White House.
The New Hampshire State House endorsed the Senate’s two-year budget, foregoing usual negotiations. We dig into what’s included in the budget and the 2024 GOP presidential primary on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
GUESTS:
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire News Bulletin
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Gov. Chris Sununu says he won’t run for president in 2024
- Christie kicks off Republican presidential bid in Manchester with swipes at Trump
- State budget debate ends quickly as House endorses $15.4 billion Senate package as is
- Sex ed program may resume, over objections of Executive Council Republicans
- New SNAP rules come as state struggles to reach thousands eligible for help but not getting it
- Report cites widespread failures at CMC related to troubled heart surgeon
- In wake of Franklin killings, a reminder of links between domestic violence and homicide
- Manchester approves new shelter and engagement center to battle homelessness crisis