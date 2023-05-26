© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Police shoot and kill armed man outside Manchester apartment building, authorities say

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
A man armed with a gun died after he was shot by police outside of a Manchester apartment building, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Friday.

Police received a 911 call around 3:25 a.m. for a report of a person who was armed at the building, the office said in a statement.

Police arrived to find a man with a gun. During the encounter, “multiple Manchester police officers" fired their guns and the man was shot, the statement said.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died. It was not clear from the statement if the man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

No one else was hurt, the statement said.

This is an evolving story, and we will update as more information is available.

Tags
NH News Manchester, NHpolice shooting
