Some NH towns postpone elections due to approaching nor'easter

Nearly two dozen New Hampshire towns have already postponed their town elections Tuesday due to the winter snow storm, with more towns expected to make announcements.

The Secretary of State confirmed as of 11 a.m. Monday that town elections were postponed in: Alton, Amherst, Bradford, Brookline, Chester, Chesterfield, Farmington, Gilford, Goffstown, Greenville, Milton, Mont Vernon, Nelson, New Boston, Salisbury, Sullivan, Tamworth, Wakefield, and Winchester.

The list, which is posted on the state’s website, will be updated if additional towns make announcements.

Some other towns are adjusting absentee voting windows to accommodate residents who may not be able to attend annual meetings Tuesday due to the impending snow storm.

In Rye, the town clerk announced Sunday that their office would be open Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for those who want to vote absentee instead of going to the polls on Tuesday.

Sunapee announced voters could obtain ballots Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for use only before annual election Tuesday, if the qualified voter has concerns for their safety traveling in the storm, or if they would be unable to vote in person due to cancellation of school, child care or adult care.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, towns have until 6 p.m today (March 13) to announce any possible delays for their scheduled town meeting Tuesday. And that make-up date would be in two weeks – on March 28.

In Jaffrey, the town moderator decided Monday morning to postpone voting by two weeks.

Town Manager Jon Frederick says officials will be getting the word out however they can.

“We'll have a message on Facebook, on our website," he said. "We’re going to have variable message boards that we'll put out, and then we'll post to places. And we'll do a code red as well, which is a phone calling system.”.

The business portion of Jaffrey's meeting is still on for Saturday as planned.

Todd Bookman, Paul Cuno-Booth, and Dan Tuohy contributed to this story.