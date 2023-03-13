© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Nor'easter watch: Heavy snowfall likely for parts of NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 13, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT
Snowplow in Concord. NHPR photo
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
A snowplow clears a street in Concord during a January 2023 snow storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, effective at 8 p.m. Monday, ahead of a storm that’s expected to deliver more than a foot of snow across parts New Hampshire by Wednesday morning.

Snowfall will be in the range of 6-8 inches of snow in the Upper Valley and Grafton County, while more snow is expected in southern New Hampshire.

The latest report shows the Monadnock area receiving 18-24 inches. Greater Concord is expected to get anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Map showing possible snowfall March 14-15 2023
NWS
/
The National Weather Service's snow total map, as of March 13, 7:30 a.m.

The forecast: “Rapidly strengthening low pressure will approach southern New England tonight, with snow overspreading the area through Tuesday morning. Greatest snowfall will likely fall at higher terrain across the Monadnocks, Sunapee, the Ossippees, and White Mountains. At lower elevations, snow may be heavy and wet, resulting in possible snow load impacts and power outages.”

There is a risk of power outages due to high winds Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Strong wind gusts are possible along the coast, and minor coastal flooding is possible around high tides Tuesday (4:25 a.m. and 5:09 p.m. March 14 at Hampton, according to NOAA.

NH News Weather

