Pappas talks inflation, abortion, border policies amid tight race against Leavitt

With U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in a tight race to keep his 1st Congressional District seat, the Democrat has been increasingly comfortable voicing disagreement with President Joe Biden.

But his Republican opponent, Karoline Leavitt, has built her campaign around tying Pappas to the Biden administration to draw a sharp ideological contrast.

Those dynamics came through Wednesday during an interview with Pappas by New Hampshire Public Radio and the New Hampshire Bulletin, as part of its series of candidate debates this week.

Leavitt was not present; her campaign did not respond to multiple requests to participate. Instead, the planned 60-minute debate became a 30-minute interview with the congressman from Manchester.

Here are some takeaways from Wednesday’s conversation.

Pappas says Fed at fault for inflation

Inflation is the dominant issue this election cycle, and one that polls suggest could be a motivating factor for voter participation. But both Pappas and Leavitt have different explanations for it.

Leavitt has argued that congressional spending has prompted the country’s inflation, and she’s criticized Pappas’ support for the Inflation Reduction Act this year, a nearly $700 billion spending package that supporters say is offset by boosted tax enforcement and a new tax rate for large corporations

“Everybody knows you can’t spend more money to reduce inflation – that’s not how the economy works, and so you’re stealing tax dollars from these hard-working people to pass your pet projects,” Leavitt said to Pappas during a Manchester Chamber of Commerce Debate Tuesday evening.

Speaking Wednesday, Pappas countered that the causes of inflation are more complex, pointing to increased spending and supply chain shortages during the pandemic, as well as the Russian war on Ukraine. But he did point blame at the Federal Reserve, too.

“We know that most of the tools with respect to monetary policy lie over at the Fed and they were late to act,” he said. “They thought inflation was going to resolve itself on its own, and they needed a more serious, more aggressive posture earlier on, and now they’re working to play catch up.”

Pappas later said the delay was one of “a number of things that I’ve been disappointed in this administration about.”

Pappas also defended the Inflation Reduction Act, arguing it would help reduce the deficit. And he pointed to the act’s investments in green energy and electric vehicles as important for the country’s climate goals.



The abortion divide

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade and abolish the national right to abortion, Pappas is pressing for a federal law codifying that right. On Wednesday, he defended that position.

“We need that protection all across the country,” he said. “We are seeing about a third of women in this country now living in a state where abortion has been totally banned. It’s creating unsafe situations.”

That law would counteract some Republican lawmakers’ suggestions for a federal abortion ban, Pappas said, and suggested that Leavitt would vote for that ban due to her anti-abortion views.

But Leavitt has been adamant that she does not favor a national ban on abortion, and instead believes the matter should be decided by state legislatures.

“I’ve been very clear: I will not support restrictions on abortion at the federal level, because I believe this is an issue that should be left to our states,” she told WMUR last week. “I support our New Hampshire law; I support the legislators in Concord who made that law, and I would do nothing to change that in Congress.”



Differing approaches to lowering gas prices

Pappas said the high gas prices exemplify an area in which he has urged for action from the White House.

He said he had urged the Biden administration to ban exports of oil and gas, and called on the administration to encourage domestic oil producers to increase their output.

“The big oil companies have not brought production back online in the way that they need to,” he said. “And so we’re seeing a huge gap between what people are paying at the pump … and the profits – the record profits – quarter after quarter after quarter.”

Pappas also stood behind Biden’s recent decision to tap into the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, contending that the high prices justified the emergency move.

Leavitt has criticized Pappas for that support, arguing that the country should instead expand its domestic oil production by entering into more drilling ventures.

“I will continue to demand the restoration of America’s energy independence so we can drive down energy costs here at home rather than beg our enemies for oil abroad,” she wrote in a September op-ed in the Union Leader.



COVID border restrictions

During Wednesday’s forum, Pappas explained his decision to co-sponsor a bill to prevent the White House from rolling back Title 42 – the measure that allowed border patrol agents to turn away migrants due to COVID-19. The decision prompted criticism from immigration rights advocates and progressive members of his party.

“What I have called for is the Biden administration to come up with a plan for how to manage the situation, the crisis at the southern border,” Pappas said.

Pappas said he wanted more support for law enforcement at the border, more technology for those officers, and more targeted programs to stop trafficking and illegal substances from entering the country. But he also pushed back at criticism over his Title 42 bill, noting that he had supported the DREAM act and wants bipartisan immigration reform.

Leavitt, meanwhile, has taken more conservative stances.

“I will fight to end the Biden Border Crisis by proposing legislation that has zero tolerance for illegal immigration, finishing construction of the border wall, and empowering our brave immigration law enforcement officers to do the jobs they’re trained to do,” she wrote on her campaign website in 2021. “And I will never support amnesty for individuals who broke our laws to come here.”



Courting law enforcement

Both candidates for the 1st Congressional District have sought to establish their support for law enforcement. On Wednesday, Pappas listed it as a top area in which he disagrees with his party.

“I’ve … been very vocal about getting support to local law enforcement in New Hampshire,” he said. “We have a lot of small departments in the state.”

Pappas touted his advocacy for a national accreditation grant program, noting that most New Hampshire departments are not accredited by any major body, which can allow outdated policing practices and policies to stay on the books.

Leavitt, meanwhile, took time Wednesday morning to trumpet two endorsements from law enforcement: one from the Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association and another from the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors.

“In Congress, I will support legislation to strengthen our local police departments and ensure they have the resources and support they need to keep our communities safe,” she wrote in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Unlike my opponent, Chris Pappas, I will unequivocally stand with our brave police officers who put their lives on the line every single day, and always vote to protect qualified immunity. ”

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com. Follow New Hampshire Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter.